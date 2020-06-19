Hana Khalil celebrates 2 million followers on Instagram

The muse has plenty of reasons to celebrate

Hana Khalil celebrated the milestone of 2 million followers on Thursday afternoon (18) on her Instagram. The muse posed with two million to play and the photo was praised by fans of the muse.

“There is nothing that my vegan palate loves more than beautiful 2 MILLION and there is nothing that my heart loves more than each one of you, that I thank the universe every day for exchanging with me, trusting my work, leaving the comfort zone with me and also teach me a lot about me. the internet is very tense ”, she wrote.

“Even with all my privileged role as a privileged white woman, I don’t comply with the mainstream protocol. it gives sadness, discouragement, and the desire to flee. is when you guys remind me every day because I take it that way. you say that I am necessary but without you, I would be nothing. thank you 2 million cosmos ”, continued.

“Feel my love on that beautiful night in each of your kisses from the avocado mamain”, she concluded.

Recently, Hana Khalil returned to leave her more than 1.8 million passionate followers on Instagram. The celebrity released a photo in which she appears in a swimsuit and showed a good shape.

“Not just because I thought I was hot, but to show you how I got hotter with my beautiful new bookcase in my favorite color, all right?”, She wrote in the publication’s caption.