Gracyanne Barbosa teaches fitness recipe to followers and unusual look draws attention

The muse fitness taught a recipe for Festa Junina

Gracyanne Barbosa took advantage of Wednesday (17th) to share a fitness tip with Instagram followers in her famous painting “Cozinha Saudável da Gra”.

The muse taught the recipe for rice pudding, celebrating the month of the June festivities, but for those who want to eat candy and keep up with fitness. Gracyanne rocked the kitchen with a ‘hillbilly’ look to match the June celebrations.

The video was successful on IGTV da morena, with more than 220 thousand views and much praise.

“You are always wonderful,” praised a follower. “I love your fitness recipes,” commented another person, extolling the brunette’s tutorial. “Perfect in everything you do, inspiration”, wrote a third.