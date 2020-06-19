“Frozen 2” is provided to Disney +. Don’t miss the trailer

Today, it is up to Disney Plus, the new streaming platform child for excellence, “Frozen 2”. Do not miss the magical trailer.

The sequel to the successful game “Frozen“that debuted on the big screen last November, comes the platform of Disney Plus. The most awaited film of his catalogue, he had to anticipate the exit of the coronavirus.

“Frozen 2“it premiered on the 22nd of November, and in it, we were able to have a complete view of the history of the kingdom of Arendelle, the the mysterious enchanted forest, where Elsa he discovered that his power is beyond what I imagined.

Synopsis

Elsa he has a special power: he can create ice and snow. However, despite how happy that make the inhabitants of Arendellehe feels he does not fit. After hearing a mysterious voice, Elsaaccompanied by Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, travel in forests infested and the darkness of the sea that extend beyond the boundaries of his kingdom to find out who he really is, and because he possesses a power so amazing

The princesses have become the heroines of their own story, with the promise of return to become an example to follow, thousands of boys and girls of the world.

Trailer

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVvRV76zrGE(/embed)

Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad