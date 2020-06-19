Emma Fryer reveals the secrets of ‘the Great’, starring Elle Fanning

Exclusive Emma Fryercostume designer of the series (and who has also held the position of closet in productions such as Riviera, Master of deception and The Tunnel), which tells of the adventures that he went on to create nearly 500 pieces (dresses, pants, gloves, shoes, boots, and layers) in record time.

The first season consists of 10 episodes.

(IMDb)



“I think I had 12 weeks to get everything ready. As I accepted the project that I started with as much research as I could, and it was a mixture of modern, analysis, and historical era.

“We started working with the costumes of all the actors at the same time: day wear, night. And, for example, in the case of the clothing Elle Fanning took us like a week to get it ready in a unique outfit, sometimes more, in order to imagine,” he added Emma.

Nicholas Hoult plays the emperor Peter III of Russia, whom Catherine took the throne.

(Courtesy Of The Starzplay)



As in the annex to the costume, the fashion of the moment?

In reality it is a mixture because the script was very clear: it had to feel like what it is: an entertaining fiction that incorporates historical data from time to time. That is the tone of the whole series and was also my starting point.

I’ve definitely started to learn that the time and elements of that period, but I also wanted to give it a whirl, so that The fabrics used are of modern or details. One of my sources that has been painted. Then I would go to other addresses, by mixing textures and fabrics, new items, with the time.

How do you define the age of Catherine the Great in terms of fashion?

The EIGHTEENTH century was a period of very elaborate, highly decorated, and has a style of his own, Europe has also had his seal at that time, was the centre of fashion. Is defined by the focus on the silhouette and the decoration, the embellishment of the dresses.