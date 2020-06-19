Edgar Wright will direct the thriller “The Chain” for Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures you are developing the adaptation of the successful novel published in 2019 “The Chain” written Adrian McKintybeing a priority project for the studio, according to the due dates have been designated as the main responsible for the director Edgar Wright.

The famous british director, is one of the most respected of Hollywood, has in recent years been quite active in the field since you’re working on the post production of his highly anticipated film Last Night in Soho, who will be starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smithin addition to this, would be tied to the development of “Set My Heart at Five” and rumors point to the first Baby Driver 2.

Wright, in the adaptation of the thriller The Chain I would like to work on the basis of an indentation left by Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service) so that the combination promises.

The novel tells the story of Rachel, a mother who has a daughter of eleven years who has been kidnapped by a cruel and dangerous organization that requires parents to abduct other children so that they can save themselves, because if they don’t comply then kill them, so that the terror has took possession of her.

As many of the upcoming projects of Wright does not have a release date attempt.

