Dies Ian Holm at the age of 88 years. – Update Mexico

This Friday, June 19, 2020 it is given to know the news of the death of the famous actor, Ian Holm, 88 years of age. The histrión went down in history as the film version in the adaptations of the lord of the rings directed by Peter Jackson and written by J. R. R. Tolkien as the hobbit, Bilbo Baggins.

Ian Holm Cuthbert was born on 12 September 1931 in Goodmayes, Essex, England and had a traditional training of actors, who are part of organisations such as The Royal Shakespeare Company, in which he played the Puck, with the staging of the Dream of a summer night in 1959 (which had a tv version in 1968) and the prince Henry, Henry IV, 1966. In television, performed works of Shakespeare, such as in 1966 for the BBC in London with the adaptation of the war of the roses as richard III.

Holm has also become a respected figure in the cinema of Hollywood. Together with other actors, has had great success in the film directed by Ridley Scott in 1979, the Alien, where he played the android Ash, an officer of the ship Nostromo.

(Alien, 1979)

Ian Holm is part of the cast for the tapes Chariot of fire (Chariots of fire, 1981) and Time Bandits (the Bandits of the time, 1981); in the latter he shared credits with Sean Connery, John Cleese and Shelley Duvall, among others. The british gave life to Polonuis in the adaptation of Hamlet for film in 1990, which had Mel Gibson as the protagonist.

(Chariots of Fire, 1981)

Again with John Cleese, Ian Holm united states, the production of Mary Shelley”s Frankenstein from 1994, directed by Kenneth Brannagh, with Robert De Niro, Tom Hulce, Helena bonham Carter, and the Brannagh.

(Emperor’s New clothes, 2001)

The actor has given life to Vito Corneluis, a monk in charge of taking care of and instructed to Read (Milla Jovovich) in The Fifth element by Luc Besson in 1997. On the other hand, the british interpreted in three times of Napoleon Bonaparte, in 1972 (in the tv series, Napoleon and love), 1981 (of a comical role in the above-mentioned Bandits of the time) and 2001 (The new dress of the emperor).

(Time Bandits, 1981)

With Johnny Depp, Heather Graham, Ian Holm is part of the cast of Inferno, a 2001 film, based on the graphic novel by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell, which deals with the murders of Jack the Ripper.

(From Hell, 2001)

And many more will be present at the now unforgettable actor to be the image of Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the rings trilogy, as well as making cameos in the second trilogy of The Hobbit. In the last, the battle of The five armies 2014, Holm made his last appearance in the film. Today, given the news of his death, surrounded by his family. Rest in peace, Ian Holm.