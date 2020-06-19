Carol Peixinho appears with a different look and exudes good shape on the web

Ex-BBB left followers in love

Carol Peixinho gave the talk on the web after posing with a stunning look. On the afternoon of Thursday (18), the former BBB emerged in a retro style and delighted Instagram followers.

Carol did not fail to show the great result of the training during the quarantine and lavished her followers with good form. In less than 20 minutes, the publication yielded more than 27 thousand likes.

Carol Peixinho recently used Instagram to share a new click with her followers last Wednesday (17).

In the click, the muse exuded fullness and health when sunning during the quarantine.