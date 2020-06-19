Brunna Gonçalves posts choreography video and impresses fans with swing

The brunette left the followers drooling

Brunna Gonçalves, known for being Ludmilla’s wife, also showed her talent as an accomplished dancer.

The brunette made a video to show her choreography created for the song “Fala Baixinho” by Kiaz X Nith and impressed the crowd with her very Brazilian swing and creating content doing what she likes, dancing a lot for the fans.

“I told you that I had a surprise… THERE! I miss that I was dancing. I intend to bring more videos in this format for you! Did you like it? ”, She wrote in the caption.

The video pumped on Brunna’s social network, yielding more than 720,000 views in a few hours, and many followers spared no praise for the brunette’s work.

“Are we going to get married again?” Wrote Ludmilla, sighing from the followers with the cute comment. “You make dancing look so easy, you rocked it”, praised another person. “This video is not even a trigger, it is shooting”, joked a third.