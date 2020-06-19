Bruna Linzmeyer draws the attention of followers with natural beauty: “How can you?”

Actress delighted social media followers

Bruna Linzmeyer posted a selfie at ease on Instagram and left followers in love. On the afternoon of Thursday (18), the actress posed without any makeup and did not fail to show natural beauty to her followers.

In the caption of the publication that earned more than 33 thousand likes, the celebrity used the only emojis: “🐙🧞‍♀️”.

In the comments, a follower wrote: “simple and delicate, while being an extremely strong woman! a kiss you’re beautiful! ”. Another fan commented: “Too beautiful 👏👏❤️”.

