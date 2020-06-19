Alfonso Cuarón’s debut Tik Tok thanks to your daughter

“Hate is something that is reflected, it is said from the insecurities of your own. Or when you are sending hate to someone is because there is something wrong with you, in the end, it all comes back, I believe in karma,” so he answered: Fernanda Castrothe daughter of the former first lady Angelica Riverafor the questions of their followers, who wondered how to get around the criticisms towards her and her sisters.

“The most important thing is that you choose the battles you want to fight, then, the things that we discussed, as they are not the truth, do not concern us,” he continued. “I believe that the world is going to be a place of love and peace, and that at some point you’re going to live in harmony.”

Fernanda she is the daughter of actress and television producer José Alberto Castroand is the sister of Sofia and Regina Castrothat they were in the eye of the storm for the side of the Pauline, Nicole and Alejandro Peña Pretelinithe sons of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto.

In a very relaxed way and with all education, the young girl who studies in one of the best music schools in the world, has continued to speak about the criticism that pour in on social networks. Recently, the youngest son of Beatriz Gutierrez and the current president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorit was the topic of conversation on social networks and, before that, Fernanda has also spoken:

“The other day I saw that he was still there and I do not agree with the attack of any human being who is a minor, or to attack someone that is not in their hands to do something, because, on the whole, reflects much about you as a person, and is very easy to attack someone from the comfort of your armchair,” said Fernanda. “Better to do good things, good things, to return good.”

“It is not how to live in the Pine forest?”, they were also asked to Fer, who commented: “I like many of the gardens were huge and beautiful all the time, now, for the Covid-19, no, but if you can, go see them, but there were things that I liked. Bye”.