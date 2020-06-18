What sister has the largest equity?

When you think of twins, famous, Tia and Tamera Mowry are usually the first that come to mind. The sisters were two brothers, the most famous of the 90’s and are still relevant today, thanks to its businesses. Even if they continued to work together, Tia and Tamera, have embarked on separate projects in recent years.

Then we asked ” which twin has the most equity?

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry | Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Tia and Tamera started acting at an early age.

Born in Gelnhausen, West Germany to military parents, the sisters Mowry entered the world of show business shortly after to convince his mother to move the family from Texas to California just before the age of 13 years.

After their settlement in the Golden State, the sisters began to appear in commercials and small roles on television. It wasn’t until two years later, Tia and Tamera, has landed a leading role in the comedy WB, Sister, Sister.

The series follows twin sisters who were separated at birth, but is located inside of a shopping mall when they were teenagers. His adoptive parents then go live together and raise the girls as they join.

Sister, Sister was on the air for six seasons, before being cancelled in 1999. After that, Tia and Tamera went to Pepperdine University, where they both studied psychology. In the midst of obtaining a degree, the sisters have continued to operate.

Co-starred in films for television such as Spasms, Twitches Too, and Seventeen Again. In 2011, the sisters landed their own reality series, Tia & Tamera on Style Network.

The two sisters have worked on separate projects.

After working together for nearly two decades, Tia and Tamera began to take on separate projects from the mid-2000s.

Tia has landed a leading role in the Game of the BET, Nick Instant Mom Nite, and is currently staring in the series Family Reunion Netflix.

With reference to Tamera, also, continued its activities, the protagonist in the drama a doctor of Strong Medicine from 2004-2006.

In 2013, he became co-program interviews of the day, The Real with Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamar Braxton.

RELATED: What the host “the real” has the highest equity?

Today, Tamera still keeps it real talk show, the winner of an Emmy, which was recently renewed for the seventh and eighth of the season.

Today, both the Tia as Tamera of the value of $ 4 million

Despite the fact that Tia and Tamera are the actresses talented, they have also shown that women who are business smart, delving into the areas outside of entertainment.

Tia has expanded in the literary world, publishing her first book, Oh, Baby: Pregnancy, and the Advice of One Hot Mama to Another in 2012.

He also traveled for the food, the setting of which has its own set of the kitchen, Tia Mowry at Home, and a cook book.

Tamera, however, has a tasting room in Napa, California, with her husband, Adam Housley.

RELATED: Tia Mowry cries for not being able to see Tamera in the middle of the quarantine coronavirus

Together, Tia and Tamera, launched their own business, Need Brands, in 2013, that provides mothers and their children, “the products of high-end, avant-garde and healthy.”

Today, both the Tia as Tamera has an estimated net worth of $ 4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which makes them practically equal in all aspects of life.