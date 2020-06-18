What is your next crossover series he-Man’ of Netflix with ‘She-Ra and the princesses of power’? Noelle Stevenson you want to do

Reboots and sequels have been in fashion in Hollywood for the past few years, and it does not seem to be decreasing. Some are really good, while others … no. But with the great success of She-Ra and the princesses of power, it is not surprising that Netflix wants to continue to reboot the classic ‘ 80s and continue to move forward with a sequel to he-Man. But these two shows on Netflix will be cross at all?

Glimmer, Adora as She-Ra, and the Arc of season 4 of “She-Ra and princess of power” | Netflix

A show of he-Man and the masters of the Universe: the Revelation ” will come to Netflix

Last August, it was announced that Netflix was producing a series of anime-style called Masters of the Universe: the Revelation. It is a direct sequel of the series from 1980, so that it stays within the canon of the original source.

“I am eternally grateful for Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but all of his universe,” said Kevin Smith, according to Variety. Smith is the executive producer and showrunner on the program. “In the” Revelation “, we are again where was the classical era to tell an epic story of what could be the final battle between he-Man and Skeletor”.

He also said that “the design of the characters more metal Central Animation can contain in a frame, and deliver the “history of the Masters of the Universe that you’ve always wanted to see when you were a child”.

In the month of February, Deadline also reported on a cast full of stars for the series. The iconic Mark Hamill is voicing Skeletor, Lena Headey played by Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood is the powerful Prince Adam / he-Man and Sarah Michelle Gellar is Capable of. There are also many other big names. This sequel is a big problem.

The war for Comics, and start again! The director of superstar, Kevin Smith continues the story of the original series where it was interrupted in the Masters of the Universe: the Revelation, a new series that tells the epic story of what could be the final battle, he-Man and Skeletor. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO – NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

The cast and creator of “She-Ra” are you ready for a crossover

Where does that leave the success of Netflix She-Ra and the princesses of power? Well, they are two stories canonical completely different. Masters of the Universe: Revelations is a sequel to the spirit of the original series; She-Ra and the princesses of power is its own entity.

However, that didn’t stop Showrunner and creator of She-Ra and the princesses of power, Noelle Stevenson, it would be like a sort of crossover.

“I’m going to continue to throw it until it happens,” said Stevenson at the SYFY Comic-con in New York in the month of October. “So, is he-Man, and this amazing, Central, very lively, style and cool. Then She-Ra has all the colors of the poppy, and they are both in their style, and both bind to a Christmas special of She-Ra / he-Man, and Santa will come in time to decorate the tree and teach Skeletor the love. It’s going to be great.”

It can’t just be a leap in the dark. AJ Michalka, who plays Catra, which is a fan favourite, known for Smith, personally, working together in the Goldberg variations for a couple of years. It is already the case, admitting that he sent her a text message “shamelessly” Smith when they announced the news.

“ I heard you were doing he-Man, and I just wanted to tell you that I and the girls of She-Ra are ready for a crossover always that what you are “, Michalka remember to have sent text messages in NYCC. “And he said, ‘I’m going to take this into consideration.’”

The cast seemed to be excited and the fans at the panel seemed excited. It seems that, between the two cast of a Christmas special whimsical (or something else) might be a funny idea.

That’s why it might not work

However, there are some bumps in the road if they want to come to a crossroads. On the one hand, She-Ra and the princesses of power that was already finished. The final season premiered on may 15. Now, this particular type, when you’re mixing the two styles of animation and doing a story outside of the canon, may still work, outside of the program, but that is something to think about.

Another great obstacle, which was mentioned above, is that the animation and the canon are totally different. But even so, it could be fun for a single instance non-canonical. It would be the perfect way to combine the two twins, without diverting the attention of their respective shows.

For She-Ra, already defeated the evil trying to invade Etheria. Every time I spoke of where I was coming from Adora, you never said that it could have a twin. But Comics, where he-Man, as indicated in the program. It was established that he was born there and came of She-Ra. It is also the place where they the first. Therefore, it is not that the database is not present.

Would take much more than an episode to really embrace everything. But for a special of some kind, it might work. In general, it may be a great way to combine the two and get a lot of laughs from fans of the original.

