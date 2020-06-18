What is not released? The producer talks about the future of ‘Green Arrow and Canary”

The fact that the “Arrow” has come to the end of this year, does not mean that the stories may follow later, one of the most commented on by fans which we see the adventures of Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and My Smoak (Katherine McNamara). Unfortunately, The CW is not giving you the green light, but the the manufacturer at the end it talks about the future of ‘Green Arrow and Canary”.

The episode that we saw at the end of the series, which said goodbye to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has also brought a new look to the chapter of a pilot that develops in Star City, in the year 2040, when the “My Queen has everything you could wish for. However, when Laurel and Dinah are back to appear suddenly in your life, the things that make a surprising turn and her world is turned upside down”.

The pilot was started, and in general had good reviews, but it seems that the production house was not convinced to continue with the idea and Marc Guggenheim, the producer, you are already aware of all this and has the perfect plan for the event is resumed or is completed, as there are a couple of data that has left us with many questions.

“There are burning issues. Certainly, the pilot ended with the suspense of the kidnapping of William. And I think we have the answers to many of those moments and questions. My instinct would be to try to answer these questions in the form of a comic book, which is not to say that you can not do in other programs. When it has to do with a period of time, the year 2040 in this case, the only program that can handle that or really for the treatment of these questions is ‘Legends (Tomorrow)’. (But) it is a complicated matter, because the combination of tone between the ‘Legends’ and ‘the Canaries’ is very different. On the other hand, you have Sara, who is a sort of glue, the connective tissue is there…, ” explained Guggenheim TVLine .

Therefore, the future of the ‘Green Arrow and Canary ” and the story that try to tell just depends if the manufacturer undertakes to invest in the series.Must be yes or yes in your program, in order not to interfere with the events that happen in other shows, as there is so much to say and explains it.