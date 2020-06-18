This Is Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious Pink Private Jet

Kylie Jenner spent between 50 and 70 million dollars on her new “gift”

As much as Forbes has accused Kylie Jenner of greatly exaggerating the value of her cosmetic empire to claim the title of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, there is no doubt that the businesswoman’s personal fortune allows her to the odd “whim” available to very few.

According to the Page Six portal, at the beginning of the year, he decided to invest in a private jet to travel in total comfort and also to have the possibility of customizing the cabin, something that is not possible in charter aircraft.

Until now, no further information has been disclosed about this luxurious purchase, but this Monday, his older sister Khloé Kardashian has been in charge of unveiling some details of the aircraft, which appears to be a Global Express Jet model used for long-distance crossings, by sharing a pair of photographs in flight.

In the images that Khloé has published on her Instagram account, it is clearly seen that the interior is illuminated with lights of pink, purple and blue tones and that it has very spacious beige leather seats, in which any journey is much more bearable.

It is obvious that Kylie has taken care of even the smallest detail of her jet, for which she would have paid between 50 and 70 million dollars, since she has even customized the napkins that she uses to serve snacks and cocktails to her guests with the logo ‘Kylie Air’, in the same typeface that you use on your business products.

The snapshots that have transpired would have been taken during the trip Kylie made accompanied by Khloé and Kourtney to visit their other sister Kim at the ranch that she owns in the state of Wyoming, where this Monday they all celebrated the birthday of their niece North together West.

We leave you this TMZ video where you can see the jet inside.