The value of a week of Mank you for a scene

David Untilr is known for the cooking of many, many, many shots, until he gets what he wants. And it seems that it is not changed. The return of david Fincher, at the address of functions, Mank, will Netflix this year, and according to the star Amanda Seyfriedone of his scenes must, at least in the eyes of Fincher, 200 shots and about a week to film.

If you thought David Fincher had cooled his propensity for the number of shots, again! Speaking with Collider, Amanda Seyfried, who plays Marion Davies, actress and mistress of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst in the next Mank of Fincher, has said that a scene ended up taking about 200 shots, and for a whole week, the movie:

“I’ve been part of scenes with tons of people and what we would do for a whole week. I can’t tell you how many shots we did, but I guess that 200, perhaps I could be wrong and it could be very far away. Uhm, I might be underestimating with five days of a scene, when I don’t have a line … “do you Think I can relax?” No, because there are probably about nine or 10 camera angles that he had on me to a point.”

It is worth noting that She says “might be wrong”, so maybe they were not exactly 200 shots. But it was clearly much. This may seem excessive, but it’s pretty par for the course with Fincher. Reports indicate that some of the scenes in Gone Girl ended up being shot with at least 50 hits; Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly has a scene in Zodiac took 20 shots; and Fincher has finished the shooting of a scene of Mindhunter 9 minutes 75 times. While some may disagree with the approach of Fincher, apparently it is all part of the process. “[David Fincher is meticulous, ” said co-star of Zodiac, John Carroll Lynch. “He is looking for something. And it takes 50 shots to do it. ”

In defense of Fincher, he has not pressed for more shots to torture his actors. As he says in the interview below, the reason that drives many shots is not only for the correct execution of an actor is to ensure that every element of a scene, the lighting, the sound, and the most perfect as possible.

Mank follows the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz during the writing of Citizen Kane, and the various real-world problems that has arisen around the film. Gary Oldman plays of the Frame, while the rest of the cast, in addition to Seyfried as Marion Davies, includes Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke, who plays Orson Welles. It is expected that Mank is coming out this month of October.

