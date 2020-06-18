The Roots associated with Michelle Obama, for the festival virtual, which All of Us Vote

The band’s Roots, and the former first lady of the united States, Michelle Obama, joined together for the 13th annual ” Roots Picnic’, this ensures that you will be a great event.

Photo: Cover of the Official Roots Picnic wh Michelle Obama

Festival virtual continue to dominate the rest, while everything related to the pandemic ceases. The hip-hop star, The Roots, have been announcing the festival’s annual Roots picnic, this time in the line, in addition to making it a campaign of voter registration, with the help of the former first lady of the united states, and now a public figure, Michelle Obama.

The spokesman Questlovealso known as Ahmir Khalid Thompson together with his band mates, have had to postpone the annual event in his hometown, located in Philadelphia because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. However, they have decided to introduce a virtual version in association with the organization is non-partisan and non-profit belonging to the Obama family ” When We All Vote, or When we have All Voted’ in Spanish.

On June 27, will broadcast the event via the YouTube page of the Roots. The Line Up is excellent groupings, as well as band host, the artists that make up the cartel are: SZA, Roddy rich and inv, Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, HER, G Herbo, Earthgang, Polo G, DJ D-Nice, Snoh Aalegra, and Musiq soulchild, which is encargaràn impact in a positive way to all the streamers that you see the show.

“Our goal is to influence in an aggressive way, the change and we’ll have fun while we do it”. Shawn Gee, Manager of the Roots, and the President of Live Nation’s Urban

Shawn Gee, manager of the band, has announced that he feels very happy and proud to be able to do the alliance with Obama and his organization: “I Am incredibly proud to associate the festival with which All of Us Vote for Mrs. Obama”, as it is expected that the association between the two: “ensure that our audience has the necessary resources to register to vote and vote in the November elections,” by connecting the music with the democracy, and to invite all to actively participate in the vote.

“Changing the culture means that we must be in the culture, and in iconic events like the Roots picnic, a celebration of the most influential artists of today, is just that. ” Stephanie L. Young, Director and head of Communication and Culture/New York

The pic-nic digital that will take us Roots to include in the presentation, appearances are important to the event as well as Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kerry Washington, Janelle Monae, and Tracee Ellis Ross, among others, you’re going to lose?

The Roots pic-nic and its history

The Roots picnic is a festival that is done, year after year, to celebrate the community and the black music that was so important for the industry in general.

This great event was conceived and organized by the hip hop group the Roots since 13 years ago, promotes the african culture throughout the country.

Shawn Gee, who is the general manager of the next band members are the executive producers of the festival, carrying out all the management that made the pic-nic is still in force after another decade.

The festival is celebrated in Philadelphia, and there, just him, the band was born. The event was held in the Mann in Fairmount Park.

As we told you, this year will be virtual, however, the Roots picnic has been a legacy of great music and you can relive one of their concerts made 3 years ago, so you can feel the energy of this and invites you to participate in this June 27:

