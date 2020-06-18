The return to the circuits and the undeniable power of money

“The economy, stupid”. The text phrase, with the verb implied, Bill Clinton, and was the key to winning the presidential election of George Bush, who, a year before, very high levels of approval, but the united States has already seen the horizon of a recession which, in short, has been the great impulse to the White House to the democratic candidate.

If you replace only the economy for the dollars, would fit an explanation of why the circuits confirmed his return in the month of August. For men, in the concrete of Washington, DC; for women, the clay of Palermo. Is that money can do everything. And all the more so in a sport, a super professional like tennis, where millions are distributed without discretion (even if some are made for the most part).

See also







The stars speak and say that it gives them the confidence to return in the current conditions, with the coronavirus have changed all of the required protocols, and, what is worse, the warning is still around most of the world. This was pointed out by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka, for example. And just as there are some who want to return yes or yes (Serena Williams said: “I really want to compete”), the list could be extended without problems. What, then, all the trips to New York and Paris to play Flushing Meadows Roland Garros, respectively? Yes: “The dollar, stupid” (no offense, it is not said that it is stupid to those who show clumsiness or lack of understanding to understand the things). Any organizer of a tournament in any part of the world that the best are absent. Even if there will be public, under normal conditions, at least for now, will be the sponsor and send it on the TV.

Already assured the Greek Maria Sakkari, 20 in the ranking: “I do not agree with many passages but I will go to New York. And I don’t think that there are many absences in the US Open”.

At the time in which you need to confirm your attendance, all of iran, for the tickets, those that are sent from the 22nd of April 1968, they played the first match of the Open era. Will be entitled to do so. And that’s very clear. But there fall different masks.