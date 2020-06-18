The program of previews of Sony Pictures in Spain to 2020

Due to the recent changes that have occurred in the release dates of their films, Sony Pictures has given to you to know the calendar up to date with developments for the rest of the year. From the second chapter of the saga of “Father, there is no more” until the adaptation of the video game of success “Monster Hunter”with the new movie by Jaume Balagueró “Way Down”. Titles for all ages that should come along in 2020 to the our cinema this summer.

When is the premiere? 7 August

What is it?: With the triumph of the virtual assistant ‘Conchy’, Javier (Safe), has become a leader of the chat mothers and everything is going on wheels. It seems to have everything under control, but the unexpected news of the arrival of a new baby puts everything upside down… and to top it off, the mother-in-law. Santiago Segura (the father), Toni Acosta (mother), children, Martina Of Antioch, Calm, Secure, and the Moon Fulgencio, Carlos G. Morollón and Siren Safety deposit box, brothers-in-law, played by Leo Harlem and Silvia April, and now, also, Loles León, there will be a new and fun adventure where, again, you will see many Spanish families…

When is the premiere? August 21,

What is it?: Tom Hanks plays Mister Rogers “A friend is an extraordinary” (it’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’), a story of goodness triumphs over cynicism, based on the true story of the friendship between Fred Rogers and the journalist Tom Junod. After being assigned to do a profile of Fred Rogers, a jaded writer (the winner of the Emmy award-winning actor Matthew Rhys) to overcome their skepticism, while learning about the goodness, love and forgiveness, thanks to the close, the most beloved of America.

When is the premiere? September 4,

What is it?Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters which reign in your domain with a ferocity deadly. When the lieutenant ArtemisMilla Jovovich) and his elite unit are transported from our world, a new world, through a portal, I expected that the greatest impact of their lives. In his desperate attempt to return home, the brave lieutenant with a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Challenged by a constant and terrifying monster attacks, and the warriors team for combatirles and find the way back home.

When is the premiere? November 27,

What is it?The Bank of Spain is completely different from any other financial institution. A bank absolutely impregnable. A bank that no one has been able to steal, there is no design, no data, or there is no one in the world who knows what the engineering of the pharaohs has been used for over a hundred years to build his time. A true mystery… But neither State laws, nor the laws of physics would frighten Thom Johnson (Freddie Highmore), the bright and young engineer recruited to find out how to break the secret to get inside.

When is the premiere? December 11,

What is it?A young woman (Kristen Stewart), intends to propose marriage to his girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis) during the annual holiday for your family. However, their plans are cancelled when she learns that her partner has not yet spoken with his parents of your relationship.

When is the premiere? December 18,

What is it?: In “Peter Rabbit 2: The Escape”Bea, Thomas and rabbits have created a family improvised, but despite his best efforts, Peter does not seem to shake its bad reputation. Venturing beyond the garden, Peter, in a world that appreciates their dishes, but when his family risks everything to go in his research, Peter has to decide what type of rabbit that you want to be.

When is the premiere? December 30,

What is it?: Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) have been shown to be the only survivors of the machiavellian game has been launched by the company Minos. However, the danger is not over for them. The duo plan to travel to the seat of Minos, and to try to find out the murders that the industry is carrying out. To do this, they will be forced to travel on a plane with a test in which the survival rate is about 4%. How to cheat death again?