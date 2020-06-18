For lack of play in the negotiations, the new movie of Resident Evil may have found its Jill Valentine.

Despite the mixed reception that has had the film, starring Milla Jovovich of Resident Evil, the efforts to adapt the franchise of horror games Capcom for the big screen did not stop. And even with the criticism received from the original series of films, the profits at the box office have been quite acceptable to be able to consider a new approach. This has made a new project, I hate to see you go forward, which serves as a reboot of the cinematic saga.

Despite the fact that there are too many news about this new film Resident Evilit seems that the project not only continues, but is already addressing the process of selection and casting actors and actresses are already on the radar.

One of those actresses is Hannah John-Kamenthat many of you will know best for his role as Ghost in the film Marvel’s Ant-Man and Wasp. According to the website Illuminerdi, the role of Jill Valentine he was offered to John-Kamen, and is waiting to be accepted, or initiate negotiations.



It is already available Disney+ in Spain. If you register, the annual subscription you will get 15% more cheaply, stay only 5,80€ per month.

The web also provides the context for the character of Jill Valentine in the new movie of Resident Evil. This new iteration introduces Jill as a young woman in the village beautiful, but it lasts which is usually dedicated to hunting with the youth of the place. A girl that knows how to have fun. And, as you can guess, but also that the right to kick butt zombificados. For our part, we will remain attentive to this news and to anyone who is able to produce about the new film production of the Resident Evil series.

What do you expect from this new saga of the Resident Evil that wants to start?