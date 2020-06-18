The Great is a series that brings the spice to the story – Cinema and Tv – Culture

In the film ‘The favorite’, 2018, screenwriter, and producer Tony McNamara has decided to do a little bit of irony to tell the story of queen anne, who had the power in the mid-EIGHTEENTH century, in the midst of war between England and France, and dealing with health complications.

McNamara has written a couple of steps, full of humor, very tense and a certain cartoon, cruel, supported by the gaze of the director Giorgos Lanthimos. This has led to the production of ten Oscar nominations, winning the oscar in the category best actress for Olivia Colman.

Now he wanted to replicate in some way, the formula with the series ‘The Great’, by taking the life of Catherine the Great (Catherine II of Russia), who was empress for 34 years.

But, in honor to the truth, and it was announced by McNamara in an interview to the media specialist Deadlinereally, the first drafts of the ‘Big’ were the inspiration for what would be the ‘favorite’.

As I said, the screenwriter, Deborah Davis has a very dramatic, but Lanthimos called more attention to what you read in the ‘Big’ and decided to change the tone of the project.

After the success, McNamara has decided to work more with the purpose to bring to the screen the story of a queen, young, and unconventional.

At the beginning I thought that it would be a Great movie, but it ended in a television production that is already available on the platform of StarzPlay. “It was a period piece that was irreverent and had a tone very funny, and finally tragic,” added McNamara in an interview with Deadlinenoting that he had a contemporary in the life of an empress who, in the series, it seems more human, sarcastic, and powerful.

For the role of Catherine chose Elle Fanning, who is remembered for films such as ‘Maleficent,’ ‘A rainy day in New York’, ‘The Neon Demon” and “Teen Spirit”‘, in which the fragility of the natural which seemed to reveal in front of the screen, was changing intensely in accordance with the requirements of the story.





But in the case of ‘Large’, the actress exhibits a style much more loose and solid from the beginning. Is a powerful woman, that is a mockery of their condition and of those around them. Take advantage of your luck, but, as we use to say commonly, it is not believed the tale, and is revolutionary for its time.

“When I wrote ‘The Great’ wanted to think about the characters as the contemporary man, that rise up early in the morning, as all over the world and have to face the dilemmas that is so vital as our dilemmas today. I never wanted to feel that I was watching something that happened a long time ago. I really like that it can be intense as it is for us today,” explained the writer.

Of course, the difference is that Catherine has a palace and must deal with the intrigues and the appetite power of many.





Fanning is naive, but it is slow and understanding of the game of power and manipulation.

The ‘Great’ is not for the purists of the story; in fact, sometimes, you will notice that the chaos and the need to emphasize that what you are looking for is to be irreverent, but in reality it is a bet that is easy to digest and stops very well inside of an aesthetic and a performance interesting Elle Fanning.

“It was definitely an exciting challenge. So many parts of your life of this extraordinary woman and deserve to be told,” Fanning said in an interview with the magazine Marie Claire.

“I think that has a bow incredible, in which he learns a lot about herself, grow throughout the series, and really manages to become the true power of woman,” explained the actor.

For her, it is a clever comedy of all of the drama of power and, at the same time, an opportunity to accentuate his humorous side and emotionally contradictory as an interpreter.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0I1oakHAEK8(/embed)

“My character is, in principle, naive, romantic and very optimistic. When it comes to Russia, the reality hits her and she shows him a world upside down (…). Ends up married to an idiot king who must kill, but what I like is that it is a character with a passion for change” said the actress in Backstage.com recognizing that it is not a history lesson, but an experience that does not pass unnoticed.

