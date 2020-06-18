The CEO of the USTA admits that they are going to loss by doing the Us Open

The US Open is ready to start after all the setbacks. This is only due to the hard work done by the support staff. In fact, it is not a model financially feasible. No fan would be a serious lack of income.

However, in the interest of the tennis, the tournament is very necessary. You have the security that also maintain the security standards. The chief executive officer and executive director of the Association of tennis of the united States (USTA), has confirmed that the organization will have to bear the losses.

Are willing to take the risk, despite the fact that.

What said the senior official at the US Open?

Mike Dowse was very glad that they are giving the fans what they want. However, be warned about the dangers of such a model.

"I'll start with the sponsors. I am very grateful to our sponsors. We had town halls a week with them as we move forward in this journey. Are fully committed to supporting our efforts here."





“With regards to finances, we can say that our net operating income is down about 80% this year. That really speaks to our commitment to the sport of tennis and the professional players.

"With regards to finances, we can say that our net operating income is down about 80% this year. That really speaks to our commitment to the sport of tennis and the professional players.

It is not a model that can continue. I’ll be back to our guiding principles: is the safety of the players and everyone involved, yes. It is in the best interest of the tennis, that is the key, yes. Financially it makes sense.

Through our strong balance sheet, we were able to back-up this year and fill that significant gap that we have, in general, of revenue and net operating income ”. “It is the right decision for the tennis court.

Once again, we are looking forward “. That is a decision reflective of the US Open. Tennis requires you to hold a tournament. The fact that the prize money is not affected, is also a brilliant initiative from the tournament.