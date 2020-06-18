The campaign #YoVoyAlCine welcomes the new versions

Many Spanish movies have already opened, and others are preparing to start their activities after months of rolling shutters and prepared to receive the public in a big way. According to a study prepared by the consulting company Simon-Kucher & Partners for the recovery of the patterns of attendance at the cinema in Spain after the coronavirus, 90% of the viewers want to return to enjoy the experience, in the next few weeks, within the parameters requested by the health authority and implemented by the councils. To encourage the return, the industry was united in our country to put in place a campaign that has started with the launch of an audiovisual piece. Under the slogan #YoVoyAlCine, the video seeks to awaken all those emotions that makes us live to the big screen through moments of the tape icon that represent the experiences related to the Seventh art, Annie An american werewolf in London, Love at point-blank range, life in prison, ” new Cinema Paradise, Gremlins, Scream 2, The Earth, Amelie, or once was… of Hollywood, among many others.

The Federation of Film Distributors, its president Estela Artacho stated as follows: “we are giving the best of ourselves to the public, as you want to, come in contact with the magic of cinema and to make the ritual a unique experience, which is supposed to ‘see the film at the cinema’. For this reason, the distributors have announced a series of first-run movies that we will see in the next few weeks. In addition, exhibitors have established a safety protocol to all of the cinema”. Among the features announced there are proposals for all tastes, from the film of the court the child or of the family, such as Spongebob: A hero for the rescue, Mulan or Pinocchio, to comedies such as The King’s Man: The first mission, or to let the music!, and the film of terror, while The possession of Mary, The hunting, A quiet place 2 or the adaptation of successful video game Monster Hunter, starring Milla Jovovich. Spanish cinema will also be present with the sequel of the Father, there is more than one, in addition to Super Makey and Voices. Speech to part deserves the long-awaited sci-fi thriller by Christopher Nolan, the Principle, that, after a further delay, it is released in cinemas on July 31. And, in addition, we will be reunited with stars of the calibre of Tom Hanks, with the biopic of An extraordinary friend. For his interpretation of the legendary announcer Fred Rogers, Hanks was nominated for an Oscar in the last edition of the Academy Awards of Hollywood.

On the other hand, today resumes the calendar preview with the eighth film by young canadian director Xavier Dolan, Matthias & Maxime, which had its world premiere in the Cannes film festival, and made part of the official selection of the International Film Festival of Gijón. It tells the story of two childhood friends kissing for the filming of a short film at university. From that moment on, they both begin to wonder what their real sexual preferences. The film can be appreciated in their original version with Spanish subtitles.

For their part, Multiplex cinema, Tenerife, the space place commercial centre Alcampo in La Laguna, offers from today to see it again on the big screen, the magical saga of Harry Potter to the full. The cycle starts with the first chapter of the saga, Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, and each week will provide a new sequel to the movie adaptations of best-selling novels by J. K. Rowling. Throughout the program is available for the viewers www.multicinestenerife.com and at the box office.