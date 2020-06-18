The Bet Awards 2020 | News

As were announced the nominations for the Bet Awards 2020

It will be broadcast on June 28 on CBS, presented by comedian and tv presenter, Amanda Signals.

Here you leave all the nominations:

Best female artist R&B/Pop

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Use

Summer Walker

The best artist R&B/Pop

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

The best group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Better collaboration

Chris Brown with Drake – Not Guide

Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Future Drake – Life Is beautiful

H. E. R. with Yg – Slide

Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer

Wale with Jeremih – Cold

Best hip-hop artist

Dababy

Drake

The future

Lil Baby

Roddy Rich And Inv

Travis Scott

Best female artist hip-hop

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Use

Megan You Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Video of the year

Chris Brown with Drake – Not Guide

Dababy – Bop

Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Doja Cat – So To Speak

Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Rich And Inv – The-Box

A music video director of the year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best new artist

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Rich And Inv

Summer Walker

Ybn Cordae

Album of the year

Because I Love You – Use

The Fever – Megan Te Stallion

Return Home: The Live Album Of Beyoncé

I Used To Know Her – H. E. R.

Kirk – Dababy

Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Rich And Inv

Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspiration

Fred Buscaglione – It’s Fine

John P. Kee with Zacardi Cortez – I Did

Kanye West – Follow God

Kirk Franklin Just For Me

Pj Morton with Le andria Johnson & Mary Mary – All In His Plan

The Clark Sisters – Victory

Best actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

The young star

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Day at the Winston

Marsai Martin

Thousands Brown

Storm Reid

Best movie

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Return To Home: A Film By Beyoncé

Only The Mercy

Queen & Slim

Female athlete of the year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coconut Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Days

Male athlete of the year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr

Patrick Mahomes Ii

Stephen Curry

Bet His Prize

Alicia Keys – The Underdog

Beyoncé with Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & St. Jhn – Brown Skin Girl

Ciara with Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls & The Melanin

Layton Greene – I Chose

Use with Missy Elliott – Time

Rapsody with Pj Morton – Afeni

Viewer’s Choice Award

Chris Brown with Drake – Not Guide

Dababy – Bop

Future Drake – Life Is beautiful

Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki-Minaj – Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Rich And Inv – The-Box

The Weeknd – Without A Heart

Best international artist

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss b (Loc)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U. K.)

Stormzy (U. K.)

Ninho (France)

S. Pri Noir (France)

Best new artist international (category voted by fans)

The Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Heaven (U. K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)