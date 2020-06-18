The Bet Awards 2020 | News

As were announced the nominations for the Bet Awards 2020
It will be broadcast on June 28 on CBS, presented by comedian and tv presenter, Amanda Signals.
Here you leave all the nominations:
Best female artist R&B/Pop
Beyoncé
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Use
Summer Walker
The best artist R&B/Pop
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
The best group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Better collaboration
Chris Brown with Drake – Not Guide
Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Future Drake – Life Is beautiful
H. E. R. with Yg – Slide
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer
Wale with Jeremih – Cold
Best hip-hop artist
Dababy
Drake
The future
Lil Baby
Roddy Rich And Inv
Travis Scott
Best female artist hip-hop
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Use
Megan You Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the year
Chris Brown with Drake – Not Guide
Dababy – Bop
Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Doja Cat – So To Speak
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer
Roddy Rich And Inv – The-Box
A music video director of the year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best new artist
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Rich And Inv
Summer Walker
Ybn Cordae
Album of the year
Because I Love You – Use
The Fever – Megan Te Stallion
Return Home: The Live Album Of Beyoncé
I Used To Know Her – H. E. R.
Kirk – Dababy
Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Rich And Inv
Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspiration
Fred Buscaglione – It’s Fine
John P. Kee with Zacardi Cortez – I Did
Kanye West – Follow God
Kirk Franklin Just For Me
Pj Morton with Le andria Johnson & Mary Mary – All In His Plan
The Clark Sisters – Victory
Best actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
The young star
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Day at the Winston
Marsai Martin
Thousands Brown
Storm Reid
Best movie
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Return To Home: A Film By Beyoncé
Only The Mercy
Queen & Slim
Female athlete of the year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coconut Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Days
Male athlete of the year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Stephen Curry
Bet His Prize
Alicia Keys – The Underdog
Beyoncé with Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & St. Jhn – Brown Skin Girl
Ciara with Lupita’nyong-o, Ester Dean, City Girls & The Melanin
Layton Greene – I Chose
Use with Missy Elliott – Time
Rapsody with Pj Morton – Afeni
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown with Drake – Not Guide
Dababy – Bop
Future Drake – Life Is beautiful
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki-Minaj – Hot Girl Summer
Roddy Rich And Inv – The-Box
The Weeknd – Without A Heart
Best international artist
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss b (Loc)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U. K.)
Stormzy (U. K.)
Ninho (France)
S. Pri Noir (France)
Best new artist international (category voted by fans)
The Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Heaven (U. K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U. K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)