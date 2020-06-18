Suri Cruise, says he is ready to reunite with Tom Cruise; Katie Holmes and daughter allegedly decided to go live with his dad

Suri Cruise is also the one that makes the headlines, despite the fact that she is not really involved in the entertainment business yet. You really can’t escape the attention as she is the daughter of a former couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

It is not a secret that when Katie and Tom divorced in 2012. The teenager was with her mother, the actress does not require a lot during the divorce proceedings and only wants full custody of his daughter. The “Mission Impossible” actor has not objected to this question and to allow his ex-wife, exclusively for the care of Suri.

The dad and the daughter of the alleged encounter

Then again, things had changed when Suri Cruise celebrated 14 years this year. The magazine Star reported that the teenager who has finally reunited with her dad, and she wants to stay with him.

In the report entitled “Suri in 14 in the Movement With Tom!”, the magazine claimed that the young people spend their summer days in Clearwater, Florida. She is going to live inside the Scientology compound, it is she who has called you to his father in the first place.

It is said that because this is what your daughter wants, Katie Holmes is allegedly considering the possibility of allowing, despite having reservations with the controversy of the church. It seems that your decision is based more on giving Suri signal.

“Tom and Suri talk a lot,” which is supposed to be a person that has called has said the Star. “And she’s always confided in him that he would have had time to bond in person at any time. He is happy that the time has finally arrived.”

The insider went on to say that when Katie and Tom called it quits, it was agreed that it is better for your daughter to live with her mother in New York, so that was his set up now. The actor says he accepted because he thought that it was right at that moment, but he wants to be with Suri now.

The report has also denied the rumors that Tom and Suri Cruise have no communication for years. The magazine claimed that the father and daughter have an “open dialogue”, and that they were in constant contact.

Is Suri Cruise really spend time in Florida with Tom?

Gossip Cop wrote that this is not really the case, because the story is false. The publication noted that Star magazine is known for writing suspicious of stories, and it is usually cited anonymous sources, that can’t be confirmed so that the information provided is likely to make it up.