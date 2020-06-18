Simone Limitations question the Olympic Committee of the EU for sexual abuse

The gymnast Simone Vulnerability, the most awarded in the united States and the world, in its modalities, is among the athletes who on Monday presented an official protest against the Olympic Committee and Paralympic united States (USOPC, in English) for sexual abuse.

Bill, who hopes to compete again at the olympics in Tokyo 2020, enrolled his name for the first time in a process that will take him to appear before the courts of justice.

The lawyers of olympic athletes such as bottlenecks, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, and Jamie Dantzscher, along with some 140 other victims of sexual violence of a disgraced doctor of the national team of Larry Nassar, filed a motion to request the testimony of officials from the olympic past and present.

In January of 2018, Bill made his first statement on Twitter revealing that Nassar, had attacked sexually while he was in training camps and races for Team USA, near Houston, where resides the athlete.

The court filing Monday, marks the first time that it was identified publicly as a plaintiff in the civil action in progress, which puts us in a unique position, to sue the same entity of the sanction of your sport.

The motion filed in bankruptcy court federal in Indianapolis seeking the testimony, among others, Susanne Lyons, the current president of the USOPC; Scott Blackmun, exCEO of the organization, and Alan Ashley, the former chief of sport performance.

Last February, the lawyers representing the sport’s governing body, USA Gymnastics (USAG), has proposed a settlement offer of $ 215 million euros in the case of federal bankruptcy.

That offer, which was rejected by more than 140 survivors of Nassar, was the object of those survivors engaged in USOPC that you will make any claim present or future.

A version of this not only means that the USOPC would not be financially responsible to compensate the survivors of Nassar, but also for current managers and leaders within the organization would not have to offer testimony in the form of depositions.

“The intention is to protect the survivorsso that before the justice, and the public, know the truth of what the USOPC knew about the sexual abuse of their athletes, argues that the official documentation has revealed Monday in court.

In a telephone hearing last week, Robyn L. Moberly, the chief judge of the Bankruptcy Court of the united States in the Southern District of Indiana, said that it would be an advantage “huge” for the USOPC if a proposed settlement agreement releasing the organization of any legality.

The report was published for the first time in the Orange County Register.

According to research conducted on behalf of the then USOC (the organization was renamed to include paralympic athletes) from the law firm Ropes & Gray, a Boston-based, both Blackmun as Ashley have been informed the sexual assaults of Nassar against the gymnasts of the national team of the united States in the month of July 2015 by the exCEO of the USAG, Steve Penny.

Nassar, who has already been sentenced for his crimes and is serving a sentence of 175 years in prison, resigned as coordinator of health national USAG in September of 2015, but has continued to treat patients in his role as osteopathic physician at Michigan State University in September of 2016.

It is recommended that you podcast ⬇️

Apple Podcast

Google Podcast

Spotify

Thrown