The gymnast Simone Vulnerability, the most awarded in the united States and the world, in its modalities, is among the athletes who have submitted a formal complaint against the Olympic Committee and Paralympic united States (USOPC) for sexual abuse.

Bill, who hopes to compete again at the Olympic games in Tokyo, and enrolled his name for the first time in a process that will take him to appear before the courts of justice.

The lawyers of olympic athletes such as bottlenecks, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, and Jamie Dantzscher, along with some 140 other victims of sexual violence of a disgraced doctor of the national team of Larry Nassar, filed a motion to request the testimony of officials from the olympic past and present.

The motion filed in bankruptcy court federal in Indianapolis seeking the testimony, among others, Susanne Lyons, the current president of the USOPC; Scott Blackmun, former chief executive of the organisation, and Alan Ashley, the former chief of sport performance.

