Simona Halep does not feel safe with the measures of preventive health care

In another setback for the U. s. Open, Simona Halep has revealed that it will not participate the Grand Slam. In fact, for security reasons, the player of Romanian origin, has decided not to play a tournament outside of Europe.

This includes the united States and China, which was devastated because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. What this means is that the world number two will also be absent from a number of other warm-up, as well as the great tournaments of ranking points, which will be held in the united states.

UU. And during the season asian. Needless to say, it will be a great loss to the organizers. We had reported that the EE. UU. Is expected this year. However, the absence of Simona Halep will affect the star power already fallen in the tournament.





Simona had already clarified in the past that I was not too interested in playing tournaments in the united States.

Because, Simona Halep is unable to return to the WTA Tour?

Simona Halep had reiterated that it will be a difficult decision for her.

Precautions had to be taken in a serious manner. “Certainly I have big doubts about being in such conditions. Not only because we are in a pandemic, but also with the risk of the trip, the quarantine, and the changes that may occur in the course of a tournament may require.

I know that the organizers and sponsors want you to play tournaments, and many players are going through difficult times, but it is a personal decision that we must take. It is important to understand that we all have different needs and we need to make the best decision for our health and career,” said Halep, the New York Times.

With this, you can expect that the only time that we will see Simona Halep is the whole of the season at the French Open. His presence was definitely required in the other tournaments. The times are such that you can really a matter of the choices that players make.