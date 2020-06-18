Raven-Symoné in secret at the home of Miranda to consider the presence in a courtyard ceremony News

Fox News Flash the top news show of June 18,

Raven-Symoné is officially a married woman.

“It’s so Raven” star revealed on 18 June, that he married Miranda to consider the presence, in an intimate backyard ceremony.

“I married a woman who understands me from the trigger of joy, from breakfast, snacks during the night, from the stage of the house. I like that Mrs. Pearman-to consider the presence!” The raven, the 34-year-old, whose last name is Pearman, wrote next to a photo on Instagram of her and her now wife are hugging.

He continued: “we are going to tear this world a new a** hole!!! I’m married NOW.”

Raven was wearing a black shirt and black pants, while consider the presence of she wore a white top and white trousers for his wedding.

The pair had a handful of loved ones with them during the marriage. “Thanks to all those who helped and to those who understand why it was a small, during this period of time,” the actress said in a separate post.

the Former “Cheetah Girls” star Adrienne Bailon said, “CONGRATULATIONS”. Raven responded, “Thanks boo. Took me forever, but I am in the club now!!!!

Kiely Williams, who has just reconciled with Raven, also, congratulated the newly-wed. “We wish you both a life of love, joy and laughter,” the former “Cheetah Girls” singer said.

Raven has been notoriously private about their relationships and it is not clear how met to consider the presence, but the wedding was always in his mind.

In 2013, after the legalization of gay marriage, the comedian wrote on twitter, “I can finally get married! Yay government!!! So proud of you.” Then officially released.

Last year, Raven has explained why she is so private about his love life despite being outside. “Despite the fact that it was a selfish thing for me to keep my secret for me for so long, as I have done, I am very happy that I am out, if only to help someone else feel comfortable,” said Raven Variety.

he added: “I still have my reservations on how much I want to disclose and how much I want my career to be defined by my membership within the community of the LGBTQ, as I think it necessary to say this because my path is my own, and because I feel compelled to say because of the position I’m in and that I can help someone out of their shell.”