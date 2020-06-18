Quarantine. Five apps to make the shopping list and organize well



The ideal tools to go to market, buy quickly and don’t forget anything

Enter the supermarket, take the changuito and remember that you left the shopping list on the kitchen counter must be one of the most frustrating to do the work on the house. This becomes even more serious if, when you come home, and you realize that you forgot to buy a crucial ingredient to prepare dinner.

Furthermore, in the context of the pandemic, these memory problems can affect us more than normal, which seeks to leave as little as possible and, in many cases, going to the supermarket has become a bi-monthly basis.

To avoid these bad moments, you can resort to a series of applications that facilitate the development of the shopping list and that make it possible to wear directly on the cell object that you rarely forget.







For those families who share the task of going to the grocery store, a good option is Dropbox Paper



that, even if there is not a specific app for this task, can prove to be very useful, because all authorized users can collaborate, add and delete items from the list.

Also, it is ideal for parents to ask their children that they are going to make any specific purchase which has the function of “assign tasks”.

Google not only responds instantly to all our questions, but also can help us to make our shopping list through its trading platform List



. The use of this application is very simple and intuitive. After sending, you must first click on the “add product”, and so you can go with the addition of all the foods that you want to buy. In addition, there are categories such as “fruits,” in which, by clicking, it will display a notepad on which you can write different types of fruit that you want to wear.







This platform also allows you to share lists with other users who are using Gmail email from Google) to be able to request another person to do the commissions.

Those who are unable or who are new to the world of long lists, they can turn to

Bring!, an application marked with five stars in the App Store of Iphone



. Its advantage is that, in addition to being able to choose the products they need, the platform provides various tips that might refresh your memory so as not to forget anything.

One of the most well-known of this platform is that you can detail the brands of food and even add a photo of the desired product, in order to avoid potential confusion at the time of being in front of the gondola. Also, Bring! it is compatible with the smartwatches, and the list can also be read and modified by a smart watch.

To avoid the unpleasant surprise of getting the box and realize that the money is not enough, we recommend that you use

Listonic, an application with which it is possible not only to write a shopping list, but also allows you to create a database with the prices of the products.



So, before you leave the house, you will be able to know how much money you spend about the next visit to the supermarket.

For the moments of difficulties or for those who do not get along so well with technology, it is recommended that you use the

app voice Input the shopping list, which was marked with 4.7 points in Android



. As the name indicates, this platform is very simple to use: the user must dictate the phone the products you need and the application itself will be included in the list.