Phrases of fatigue

Tired, tired with nothing, tired with everything, tired with the weight of the world that I had never chosen to bear. F. Scott Fitzgerald

I am so tired of fear. And I don’t want my daughters to live in a country, in a world based on fear. Michelle Obama

The fatigue was disproportionate to the results, because even the most experienced shooters it is difficult to give in a white almost does not exist; and it was so much the prince, in return, could do to bring in the kitchen a couple of partridges, in the same way that don Ciccio is considered to be lucky if the night could deposit on the table a rabbit, which, moreover, was ipso facto be promoted to the grade of the hare, as is customary among us. The leopard (1958) by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa

The effort is the promise of rest and water for the thirst is the promise. Testament involuntary (2012), Héctor Abad Faciolince

Do not allow you to overcome the fatigue, the fear, use it to go forward, to follow. Joël Dicker

It was an anarchic spirit, and solitary, to whom the company has continued to be men, and ended by inflicting an invariant effort. Don Segundo Sombra (1926), Ricardo Guiraldes

When we are tired, we are attacked by ideas we conquered long ago. Friedrich Nietzsche.

What is a fed up, when you take the life? Of life itself. Of boredom. The tiredness that you feel when you look in the mirror in the morning. The fifth woman (1996), Henning Mankell

He saw the tiredness of failure imposed on a country that only believed the opposite. We have seen that the final product of our deep moral exhaustion. A super sad story of true love (2010), Gary Shteyngart