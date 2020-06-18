Photos of Sources published before the debut of July

Ju-On Netflix: the images of Sources published before the debut of July

Netflix has released new photos from its upcoming adaptation of the series of Ju-On: The Originsthat is the latest installment of the iconic franchises in japanese horror. The images, which you can see in the gallery below (via Bloody Disgusting), highlight the characters that have the opportunity to explore the infamous cursed. The series will be available for streaming on Friday, July 3!

The series, which is an international co-production between nbc universal Entertainment Japan, and Netflix, will focus on the researcher of the paranormal, Odajima and television star Haruka Honjo, and the latter will be plagued by a disturbing noise of footsteps in his apartment in the middle of the night. . Both are attracted by the iconic house damn, that Odajima begins to investigate.

The cast of the series includes Yoshiyoshi Arakawa as Odajima, and Yuina Kuroshima as Haruka, as well as Ririka, Kōki Osamura, Never Takahashi, Kai Inowaki, Ryūshin Tei, Yuya Matsuura, Kaho Tsuchimura, Tokio Emoto, Bohan Sendō and Kana Kurashina. The iteration of the small screen, is directed by Sho Miyake, with flashes of Before Takahashi and Takashige Ichise.

The franchise initially began in 1998 with the short film japanese. Katasumi and 4444444444 and has spawned a series of films, which included four deliveries in the original japanese, The course, The curse 2, The grudge and The cry 2. After seeing the success, these films were always abroad, and the success of the american version of The ringSony Pictures has given the green light for a new version of The grudge with the writer / director, original Takashi Shimizu return to direct a script by Stephen Susco, Sarah Michelle Gellar as the protagonists. Even if it was not a critical hit, 2004 The grudge it was a huge success at the box office and generated two sequels, as well as the sequence of reset for this year, which was a modest financial success.