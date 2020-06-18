Pabllo Vittar poses with country look and leaves followers delighted

Drag gave something to talk about on social media

Pabllo Vittar delighted followers with a different click on Instagram. The drag closed this Wednesday (17), with a country-style, and gave the talk on the web.

Pabllo did not fail to show the results of the training during the quarantine and came up with a great physical form in the record.

// 𓃗 . 🄲🄾🅆🄱🄾🅈 🅅🄸🄰🄳🄾 . 𓃗 ph: @ernnacost hair: @sydneysallesdesign

“My goodness! friend who breathes 🥵🥵❤️ ”, commented a friend of Pabllo. Another follower wrote: “But guys, just the S curve! 🗣💞🔥 ”. The blonde’s publication totaled more than 177 thousand likes.

