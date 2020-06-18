Oh the action! Announce the panel of a television series at the San Diego Comic-con 2020

Last week brought the news that, despite the fact that they will be the main event, the comedian face-to-face in San Diego this year, but will continue to be held in digital form with access to all over the world and go to exciting the fans was announced the panel of ‘The Walking Dead’ at Comic-con 2020.

The (email protected) will be held on the same dates that planned the eventthat is to say, from the 22nd to the 26th of July 2020.

Through their social networks, the organizers have encouraged everyone who joins to use the official hashtag #ComicConAtHome to be included in the virtual activities.

One of the events that take place during this weekend is the panel of ‘The Walking Dead’ at Comic-con 2020, which will count with the participation of series creator, Robert Kirkman.

Skybound has announced that the panel will offer fans the opportunity to submit questions for the writer to answer.

The first panel, ‘In a conversation with Robert Kirkman’will be presented to the winner of the Eisner Award responding to questions from fans on all things series, in addition to ‘Invincible’, ‘the Power of Fire’, ‘Oblivion Song’, and more.

#TWD Creator @RobertKirkman will host its virtual panel for #SDCC2020! Reply with a question and I just might answer 👀 pic.twitter.com/dn6OI0PAmw — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) 17 June 2020

A second panel of Skybound, will highlight the creators of the comics including Kirkman, where it seems to speak of the next the animated series of the special list, ‘Invincible’for the streaming service, Amazon Prime.

“We should announce the release date and show you some pictures of the program very, very soon. I am very excited by this cartoon is extremely violent“explained Kirkman.

The series features the vocal talents of the star of ‘The Walking Dead’ Steven Yeun, as well as J. K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, and Mark Hamill.

(email protected) promises panels and an exclusive preview on the comics, games, tv, movies, and a wide range of topics from the part of the publishers, studios and more.