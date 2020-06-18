Now is a saint! Kanye West received the thanks of someone very special

As some fans know, the rapper Kanye West he has starred in a variety of signs from their humanity, so “demanding”. After some time, came an appreciation for combat all the negative signs against you. The member of the dynasty The Kardashian-Jennerwas justified with the world and with his followers, after he made a nice gesture to someone very special.

After that transcends the painful loss of George Floydthere are many celebrities who have decided to speak. To fight for the color, the husband of Kim Kardashian please do not hesitate to say so. The socialite who participated in the protests for the equality and anti-bias, decided to have a delicacy with the person concerned. Even if you can’t remedy the harm of a father murdered, the West has given a scholarship to the daughter of an african american man.

His heart came to public light

According to the information that has been learned, the Kanye West offered in to facilitate the studies of the creature, and took her to, the costs of lawyers, in the case of his father. In gratitude, Gianna Floydthe six year old daughter, african, american, man killed George Floyd, used the social network to thank the rapper set up a fund for your college education.

It seems that what they have implemented the son-in-law Kris Jenner was “the plan of 529 college to cover tuition at the university of Gianna. In addition, it has met the intent of donating it to the society in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois, owned by business men and women black. As mentioned earlier, the celebrity is seriously shaken by the murders unfair in his country, in particular, the racial.

It is worth noting, that this nobility Kanye West not symbolizes letting go of your life, eccentric and luxury. According to the magazine Forbes, in charge of the economy and finance, the rapper is the highest paid of the whole of the entertainment industry. The heritage has figures of countless and their several contracts with large companies such as “Adidas”, more and more numerous. In summary, the Kardashian guessed it right, choosing a soliaté, worthy of his dynasty.