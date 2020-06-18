McKennie the question of justice for George Floyd with new loot

The midfielder american, Weston McKennie, was one of the banners in the struggle against racism, and this Thursday, the player of Schalke 04 bragged about their new loot with which he took the opportunity to launch a new protest and demand justice by George Floyda citizen of an african-american who lost his life in the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Through its official account of Instagram, selected u.s. launched a video in which you look at your new boots with the legends, “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George” in a new protest for the midfielder, who has actively participated in the acts and demand justice for the Floyd, during the return of the Bundesliga.

McKennie was the first player that protest for the murder of Floyd inside of German football, since the player is training at the academy of FC Dallas, he wore a bracelet with the inscription “Justice for George Floyd”, in the encounter between Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen, on a day in which several players joined the protests.

For its part, the selected one of the bars and stars has been also the american player more important after the return of the Bundesliga, because just this Wednesday, added the third goal of the season, when he scored in a game in which his team fell by marker of 2 goals to 1 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

McKennie suffers from together at Schalke 04

The american player, he is living a crisis of results along the set of Schalke 04, who adds up to six months without a win and that two dates of their completion, have already finished the possibility of access to the european powers in the next season.