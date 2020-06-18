MC Mirella posts stunning video and raises the mood on the web: “WOW !!”

MC MirellaThe funkier shocked her followers with the sensual video

This Wednesday morning (17), MC Mirella made her followers crazy by posting a somewhat different video on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the funkier appeared in front of the mirror, wearing a completely stunning look and giving something to talk about on social networks.

Recently, MC Mirella is promoting her new single “Mulher f * da” and is attracting attention with her new rehearsals on Instagram.

The funkier posed with an oversized neon green sweatshirt on Tuesday (16) and left followers delighted with her good form on record.