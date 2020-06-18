Luisa Sonza celebrates the most liked live record on BeApp: “No words for you”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Luisa Sonza celebrated her live, which became the most liked by BeApp, this Wednesday afternoon (17) and attracted attention. In the photo, the muse appears next to pole dance and gave the talk.

“WE HAVE THE SHORTEST LIVE RECORD ON @beapplive! No words for you! Thank you thank you thank you all! I will post all day photos and videos of this live that we did with such affection! ”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

Recently, Luísa Sonza went through some bad times during the release of the song “Flores” in partnership with the singer Vitão, but this Tuesday (16), the blonde did a devastating live and came back on top.

The singer, who recently announced the end of her marriage to the comedian Whindersson Nunes, received several criticisms for being in a mood of romance with Vitão during the music video “Flores”, which made the Internet users revolt and wanted to “avenge ”The comedian, boycotting YouTube for the newly released clip of the duo.