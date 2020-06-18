Lívia Andrade poses stunning in the mountains and enjoys holidays: “Adventure day”

The presenter posted another sequence of photos from her trip

Lívia Andrade delighted her followers on Wednesday (17) with another sequence of photos from her trip on Instagram.

This time, the presenter posed in the mountains while enjoying a horseback ride and recorded the incredible landscapes of the place, posing stunning in her winter clothes.

“ Adventure day with incredible landscapes at @fazendarincaodapalha. Horseback ride to the Laranjeiras Canyon, pinhão, homemade food, picnic, wine, and fireplace AFFFFFFF … The credo that is wonderful !!! ”, she wrote excitedly in the caption.

The clickstream yielded more than 29,000 likes in a few hours, in addition to much praise in the comments.

“I don’t know who is more perfect, you or the place,” commented a follower. “Beautiful and full as always,” wrote a fan. “The horse is luckier than me,” joked a third, laughing out loud from the crowd.