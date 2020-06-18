Kylie Jenner Pulled up Her Minidress and Stood Only in Fishnet Stockings

The youngest of the Kardashians garnered glances in a very short dress that exposed a little more than her legs

Little seems to have mattered to businesswoman and influencer Kylie Jenner that she has been removed from Forbes magazine’s list of the most money-ridden people in the world. Quite the contrary, the youngest of the dynasty Kardashian went ahead with their professional commitments, such as the photoshoot for the magazine Vogue of Czechoslovakia just made.

For the middle cover, Kylie wore an electric blue Balmain signature dress. The piece was already quite short, but the businesswoman decided to raise it a little more and keep only dark mesh stockings. Obviously, this added to her perfect long hair extensions and impeccable makeup, made Kylie a seductive bombshell.

This cover, as well as her new acquisitions such as the recent mansion she bought in Los Angeles, plus her new pink private jet where even the napkins have her name, make it very clear why Kylie Jenner is the young woman who makes the most noise in the social networks. But despite all this, she is the most followed person on Instagram. There is no doubt that Kylie is a woman with a lot of power at a young age.