Kvitova lawyers wait before deciding on the US Open

Petra Kvitova he told Reuters that wait to see how it evolves the pandemic coronavirus in the city of New York before taking a decision on a possible participation at the US Open.

“I would like to congratulate the US Open for all of the hard work they are doing to try to that player safety is at the centre of the plan of action,” said the Czech. “For luck improve the numbers related COVID-19 and lifting travel restrictions,” he added, with the hope that the improvement of these conditions, which will help to make more easy your decision.

Serena Williams has confirmed that it will not participate at the US Open, while Simona Halep does not seem in favour of it. Kvitova has chosen to wait a couple of days in which the players are saying about the situation. Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have expressed their doubts about the possibility that the tournament may be played with total guarantee of safety.