Kendall and Kylie Jenner to confess all the sex change of Caitlyn Jenner

In the past few days, Caitlyn Jenner remembered through their social networks 5 years ago it became a Caitlyn and she left her life as a Bruce Jenner and their adored daughters Kendall and Kylie not to be left behind and he confessed everything.

The ex-husband of Kris Jenner he revealed in an interview with People magazine, that this was a painful experience for her, since she not only had to suffer the criticism of people that have been rejected for being trans, but was also worried about the reaction of your family.

In that interview, he also explained that he came to worry about what would happen to Bruce, who always thinks that he is a great dad of the Kardashian-Jenner.

The famous 70 years, has revealed that it has been very positive, that their daughters have accepted the way it is, that in the last days the models have demonstrated what it means to them that their dad was presented as a transgender woman.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner look for Caitlyn Jenner for its value

The Victoria’s Secret model, Kendall Jenner, has said that his father said transgender woman, our relationship has matured, as he could finally be honest with her and her family, and admits that, thanks to the courage of your father, I have learned to love what I want and not ashamed of it.

Kendall ensures that Caitlyn is a super heroine for his



Then the same story that has its role model, since he has the use of reason, because he is dedicated to the sport, up to now, when he demonstrates his wisdom, and the certainty that his father is very brave and that the model aims to be as brave as her one day.

For its part, Kylie Jenner has confessed that her dad has always been a source of inspiration for her, winning gold medals in the Olympic Games until they have obtained the license to fly planes, but to live your life in an authentic way, it was the most inspired of all.