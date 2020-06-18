Kelly Key’s daughter Suzanna Freitas gives hair beauty tips and surprises fans

She simply impressed the crowd

Suzanna Freitas, known for being the daughter of Kelly Key, surprised her Instagram followers with a new sponsored video and posted on the social network.

In the record, the muse came up taking a shower and giving a beauty tip to take care of her hair. “SHOWER PROGRESSIVE ✨ And there, my loves! All right? ❤️ I tested the progressive shower from @prolizeroficial and I’m completely in love! I loved the result 😱 And the best thing about it is that it fits all types of hair and has no formaldehyde ”, she wrote in the caption. Look:

Recently, Suzanna impressed by showing step by step a new series of physical exercises on her Instagram.

“WORKOUT TODAY: BARRE FIT 🔥 Good night, my loves! ❤️I left my training today for you through the @queimadiaria platform! Comment down here what mood you identify with most in this quarantine 👇🏻 (I’m a mix of the two 🤣) ”, she wrote in the post caption.