Juliana Paes Warms up in Tanguita: Star of New Univision Soap Opera Sets Instagram on Fire

The Brazilian actress was seen in scant clothes

Juliana Paes is the protagonist of the new Univision soap opera, “ Sweet Ambition “. The Brazilian actress led the successful project that in Portuguese was titled “A Dona Do Pedaço” about an empowered woman who becomes a complete businesswoman selling cakes.

The Hispanic network promised to broadcast the series in primetime but has not yet revealed the release date. On social media, Paes recently raised the temperature by showing himself in scantily clad clothes.

In one of her recent posts on Instagram, the also protagonist of “India, a love story”, was seen wearing a bikini that revealed all her curves and great body. The famous one adjusted the thong in the image that came to light and drove her fans crazy.

Weeks ago, Paes had already shared another photo in a bikini where she let all her followers know that she was eager to get out of quarantine and see the sea.