Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, appears in great shape: “So, what are you wishing for?”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, impressed her followers by showing off her good form with a bikini photo this Wednesday afternoon (17th).

“What you want comes back twice for you. So, what are you wishing for? ”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

Recently, Juliana Caetano did not fail to provoke her followers on Monday afternoon (15). The celebrity posed showing all her good shape near a curtain.

“Opens?”, She asked in the publication’s caption.