Isis Valverde enjoys a sunny day outdoors and exudes natural beauty: “Renascer”

The celebrity wasted health on Instagram

Isis Valverde delighted followers with her stunning outdoor clicks, posting another one on Tuesday (16) on her Instagram profile.

The celebrity posed outdoors while enjoying a sunny day at the click of the poetic, exhibiting her natural beauty that has always been extolled by fans of the celebrity.

“Love, to be perfect, should be like the rotifer: to die in a ray of sun, to be reborn in a drop of dew”, she wrote in the caption, all poetic.

The celebrity’s natural selfie received more than 192,000 likes and fans spared no praise.

Recently, Isis Valverde left her followers in love on Tuesday night (16), by posting a sequence of incredible photos on her Instagram profile.

On record, the actress appeared exhibiting all her natural beauty, betting on the card and leaving her thousands of followers delighted.