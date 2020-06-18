Geisy Arruda poses well at home for fans at home rehearsal backstage

The muse gave something to talk about on social media

Geisy Arruda did not let anyone on Twitter sleep on Tuesday (16) with a new video beyond that unusual.

The crowd went crazy with a new behind-the-scenes video by the influencer, which showed a little bit of her production to make a home rehearsal, leaving fans excited about the news, as soon as more photos of the muse are out there.

Geisy posed stunningly with only part of her black outfit, drawing attention with her teddy bear in the video. See full screen:

Gravei um vídeo para o canal pra segunda , tema atual, e fiz uma mini ensaio sensual, já posso tirar a Make up agora! Tá pago o cílios! 😂 #Bastidores pic.twitter.com/eW9U8n6Z8m — Geisy Arruda (@geisyarrudareal) June 17, 2020

Recently, Geisy Arruda decided to interact with her followers this Tuesday afternoon (16) in a different way. The celebrity released a photo that gave what to say in which emerged as it came into the world in her room.