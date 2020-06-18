Gattuso, the pain of the death of his sister, the thrill of winning the Italian Cup against Kick and Cristiano Ronaldo



The cast of Naples is flying his technical director, Gennaro Gattuso, after winning the final of the Italian Cup on penalties against Juventus Source: Reuters



The football is the recovery of things that are his own, and makes its essence and nature. The first is that the ball return for shooting at a distance of almost three months, while the world may not lower the guard against the pandemic coronavirus.

For a long period of time will be devoid of fans in the stands,



resigned, for now, has no solution in sight. This Wednesday resumed something that defines football, even in a stadium desert: the emotion, the human factor, and the mobilization of sentiments.





Kick and Cristiano Ronaldo, who had been shot in the bank of the alternates before the ceremony of delivery of prizes Source: Reuters



Even if it were empty, a shiver runs through the stadium

Rome’s olympic



when the campus

Naples joined their arms to raise and address again and again for the technical director Gennaro Gattuso.



It was the most heartfelt celebration after winning the coppa Italia, beating Juventus 4-2 in the definition on penalties (0-0 at 90′).



It was the first title in eight career as a coach for the fiery “Growl” Gattuso, who

just 15 days she said goodbye to her sister Francesca, 37 years old, died after a long illness.



Kick will be atajaron the first villain of the series

“Life has taken me something, the God of football, I have returned.



When what happens is what happened to me, it feels that life has been something. But football has given me so much, more than I have given. I think that there is a God of football, that when trabajás hard gives you back what sembrás.

Around me I want people who respect and are passionate about this work,



as I have done for so many years,” said Gattuso (42 years), that of the technical intended to convey the warrior spirit that has pervaded his track record of success in steering Milan.

Paulo Kick, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain



-with tapaboca, was left out due to injury – are the three members of the Juventus, with a gesture of excuse, assisted in the field for the ceremony of the coronation of Naples. At the edge of the pain for the defeat -the Old Lady has won four of the last five cups, Italy-there was also the disappointment of the football from a rival who has turned around and it was top. And that if he did not win in 90 minutes is due to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon (42 years) has made a substantial hole.

The remarkable double save from Buffon, at the age of 42 years

After the coach Maurizio Sarri to acknowledge publicly that it was not easy the understanding of a soccer Kick, and Christian, Juventus racked up two consecutive games without converting. In the 0-0 draw against ac Milan for the semi-finals, the Portuguese missed a penalty. In the definition of criminal for this Wednesday

Kick has opened the series with a shot half-height which past Alex Meret,



the replacement of colombian David Ospina, absent because of suspension, and the figure for Inter in the semifinals. For more the lament of a Christian, was left without running their criminal, because it was the fifth area of the definition, which is solved as before, with the successes of the Famous, Politano, Maksimovic and Owned. Also Kick, the Juventus missed the brazilian Danilo, became the first half and Ramsey.

The final was a rivalry that transcends football and works in social: the rich north and the industrial of Italy, against the south of the popular and buscavida. An antagonism that, for the first time in history that the left to learn on the field when

Diego Maradona led Napoli to discuss the supremacy of Juventus and Milan.



Maradona, who in 1987, he won the Italian Cup in the final against Atalanta, in the week I had sent

a greeting to the front of the belgian Dries Mertens, who came to the 122 goals and is the top scorer of the historic club.



115 of Maradona with the shirt of the heavenly had already been passed by 121 of the Slovak Marek Hamsik.





Gonzaló Higuain, absent due to an injury, speaks with Cristiano Ronaldo after the end of the game Source: Reuters



The good work collective of Naples, with the centre of Maksimovic and Koulibaly, steering wheel Fabián Ruiz and striker Insigne as individuality more important, is Gattuso won his first title in eight years in the profession, with steps leading to Zion (Switzerland), Palermo and OFI Crete, and Pisa and Milan (youth team and the first).

He was champion after managing 17 matches for Napoli, who came in the month of December,



in the midst of a severe crisis of the club, with the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, and economic problems

a site that disavowed the president and film producer Aurelio De Laurentiis



when he ordered a concentration for an indefinite time.





Gattuso, together with their players; Naples, returned to celebrate at the expense of Juve Source: AFP



Gattuso has suffered three defeats in their first four games in Serie a, where Napoli is in sixth place. Little by little, has hosted the team, with victories over Juventus (Serie A) Lazio-Inter (Coppa Italia). The improvement was also noted in the 1-1 draw at the San Paolo to Barcelona for the first leg of the final

In The Champions League. And this Italy Cup, first title of Naples, from 2014, will give you more confidence to go pelearle the classification for the team of Lionel Messi.

