Gabi Martins appears dazzling in click and jokes: “For today’s recording”

Ex-BBB caused on social networks with a new record

Gabi Martins dazzled in a new click on Instagram and left the more than 7.7 million followers in love. On the night of this Wednesday (17), the ex-BBB20 exhibited posed with a super makeup and even left suspense in the air.

“For recording today bbs 🥰lPreferem 1 or 2?”, Asked the blonde in the caption of the two records.

Gabi’s publication yielded more than 173,000 likes in about an hour. In the comments, fans have continued to extol the beauty of the singer. “Perfection is what defines Gabriela 💕💕”, wrote a follower. Another commented: “Congratulations rocked.”