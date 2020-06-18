Frozen 2 arrives June 19-Disney+

To start streaming all episodes of @DisneyAnimation’s #Zenimation, an Original Series now on #DisneyPlus.

In addition to the film, the new documentary of the original series of Disney+ Well beyond: making of Frozen 2 will be released in Disney+ all over the world on Friday, June 26.

In this series of six episodes, filmmakers, artists, composers, actors, and to open their doors to the cameras to advertise the hard work, dedication, and collaboration that are essential in order to create one of the most anticipated movies of Walt Disney Animation Studios. For the first time, the cameras show the challenges facing the team, as well as the creativity and the complexity of creating the highest-grossing animated films in history.

Frozen 2 and beyond: making of Frozen 2, are added to the catalog of Disney+ composed of blockbuster, original content and classic titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

The Cast and crew of the film

Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Rent and Wicked on Broadway, Diamonds in the rough), Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon Broadway, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Spring Awakening and Hamilton to Broadway, Mindhunter) to return to Arendelle to lend their voices of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff, respectively. Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld, Mildred Pierce, The wrestler) joins the cast as the queen Iduna, the mother of Anna and Elsa, and Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us), is the voice of the Lieutenant Destin Mattias. The film is directed by Chris Buck (Frozen. The kingdom of ice, Tarzan, surf’s up) and Jennifer Lee (creative director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, writer and director of Frozen. The kingdom of ice, the screenwriter for Frozen on Broadway). Jennifer Lee also wrote the script.

The film is produced by Peter Del Vecho (Frozen. The kingdom of ice, Tiana and the frog) and Byron Howard (Zootrópolis) is the executive producer. Composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (the movie/Broadway production of Frozen. The kingdom of ice, In Transit, in the Off-Broadway) and Robert Lopez (the movie/Broadway production of Frozen. The kingdom of ice, The Book of Mormon on Broadway) has written seven original songs that are totally new to the film by Christophe Beck, who composed the music of Frozen. The kingdom of ice, even on this occasion.

When you come to Argentina Disney+?

This platform, which came to the united States, Canada and the Netherlands in the month of November 2019 was the date of arrival in Latin america to the end of 2020 or early 2021. However, the pandemic coronavirus would advance the plans for the release in the lands of the creole is “very soon”.

