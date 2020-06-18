Flocks of where is the protagonist, with his mother, his first on the cover of ‘Vogue’

In July of last year, Flocks Webster made her debut on the cover of a magazine with only a year of age. The daughter of Kylie Jenner was one of the great protagonists of this photo shoot that was published ‘Harper’s Bazaar Arabia’, in which he appeared with his grandmother Kris Jenner and her multi-million dollars mother. Only a month later, the small landing for the first time in the the red carpet next to his parents at the premiere of the documentary of Travis Scott.

Two of the highlights of the life of the Flocks, that he was already famous before her birth, has now reached a new milestone: appear in the the cover of ‘Vogue’. Webster, who is now nearly two and a half years, shares the cover together with your conocídisima mother in a session homemade that appears in the edit magazine most influential in the industry.













As has been explained to his mother, the two sat down on the bed and the other corners of their home in Los Angeles, according to the guidelines of the photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli. Through the mobile of Jenner, professionals captured a couple of snapshots in the mother and daughter pose very accompliceslooking safely into the camera.







Love this little baby that I want to explode







Kylie Jenner







“Love this little baby that I want to explode… sometimes you just have to I look at it and weep knowing that I will never again be so small. Who knew that something so small could occupy the most part of your heart. God he has not committed any error with you, baby Flocks,” Kylie wrote on her Instagram with a touching photo that gives a loving kiss to the small, which poses as a real professional.













A session that is captivating in which Jenner talks about how has your life changed after the birth of her daughter with only 21 years old. “When I became a mother, my perspective on life has changed completely, and this includes how I perceive my mother and I appreciate the things that did it for me,” he says.

In addition, to star on the cover, the mother and daughter were dress as with some of the drawings are signed by TLZ L Femme. In reality, this is not the first time that the two of you look at a few similar dresses, because for Christmas they have conquered their followers with garments made-to-measure, from the Ralph & Russo in the same green satin.











